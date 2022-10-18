Latest Stories from the Outlands reveals Apex Legends next character

HQ

Respawn Entertainment has revealed the next Legend that will be arriving in its popular battle royale title, Apex Legends. Shown off in a brand new Stories from the Outlands, the character is known as Catalyst, and will be arriving on November 1 when the Eclipse season kicks off.

We're told that Catalyst is a "defensive Legend" who has a "remarkable, almost magical, control over ferrofluid." As for how she acquired this ability is told in the Stories from the Outlands trailer below, with it mostly revolving around crystals and protecting the moon of the planet Boreas, which is known as Cleo.

As usual, we'll learn more about Catalyst over the coming weeks, when Respawn releases gameplay and launch trailers for both the character and the new season.