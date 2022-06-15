Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Apex Legends

Latest Stories from the Outlands looks into Lifeline's teenage years

We get a deeper look into the Apex Legends character.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Respawn recently unveiled yet another Stories from the Outlands cinematic video, and this one takes a look at one of the game's original characters. It's Lifeline who takes centre stage this time around, and here we get to see a deeper look into the character's past.

Known as Family Business, this video starts during Lifeline's teenage years, and then progresses and shows how she became the fearless combat medic she is today. During the video, we can see Lifeline teaming up with childhood friend Octane, with the pair doing whatever it takes to hunt down some crucial medication necessary for helping those in need.

Take a look at the trailer below to see a more comprehensive look into Lifeline's past.

HQ
Apex Legends

Related texts

0
Apex LegendsScore

Apex Legends
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"The mix of weapons, the revive mechanic, the excellent design of the map, the fluidity of the controls, and the stellar gunplay all combine to make a slick first-person experience."



Loading next content