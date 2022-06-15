Latest Stories from the Outlands looks into Lifeline's teenage years

HQ

Respawn recently unveiled yet another Stories from the Outlands cinematic video, and this one takes a look at one of the game's original characters. It's Lifeline who takes centre stage this time around, and here we get to see a deeper look into the character's past.

Known as Family Business, this video starts during Lifeline's teenage years, and then progresses and shows how she became the fearless combat medic she is today. During the video, we can see Lifeline teaming up with childhood friend Octane, with the pair doing whatever it takes to hunt down some crucial medication necessary for helping those in need.

Take a look at the trailer below to see a more comprehensive look into Lifeline's past.