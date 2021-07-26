Latest Apex Legends Emergence trailer shows a decimated World's Edge

EA and Respawn Entertainment has released the next trailer for Apex Legends upcoming season Emergence. This one, that focuses on the gameplay, gives us a look at the changes that World's Edge will be experiencing when the season lands, as well as showing off the new weapon joining the fray and a little more of the latest Legend Seer.

The trailer shows that World's Edge will be decimated, with lava flows running over large portions of the map, and enormous ice shards contrasting it. We don't know just how much of the map has been affected by this volcanic movement, but the areas that are plagued by the lava seem to have been affected drastically.

In terms of the new battle pass, we saw a brief look at a new Valkyrie and Horizon skin, as well as some new weapon cosmetics to look forward to, and also got to see the new LMG, Rampage, in action, which seems to be quite a high-calibre rifle that has a middle of the pack rate-of-fire.

Last of all, before seeing a little more of Seer, the trailer also showed a quick look at some new Arenas maps coming to the game, although we haven't been given a name for them just yet.

Take a look at the new trailer below.