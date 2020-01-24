Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Last Oasis

Last Oasis developer diary calls for more closed beta testers

Donkey Crew also shares the vision for PvP in the game, which is looking to launch in Early Access in Q1.

Developer Donkey Crew has released a final call for closed beta testers before their launch into Steam Early Access later in Q1 of this year, having improved the game since it was delayed in September.

A new developer diary has also been released, in which the team shares their vision for PvP, showing how players can battle on Earth thousands of years in the future.

The official Discord channel is the place to be for details on how to join the closed beta, and you can see the developer diary below.

Are you excited to play Last Oasis?

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Last Oasis

Related texts



Loading next content