Last Oasis developer diary calls for more closed beta testers

Developer Donkey Crew has released a final call for closed beta testers before their launch into Steam Early Access later in Q1 of this year, having improved the game since it was delayed in September.

A new developer diary has also been released, in which the team shares their vision for PvP, showing how players can battle on Earth thousands of years in the future.

The official Discord channel is the place to be for details on how to join the closed beta, and you can see the developer diary below.

Are you excited to play Last Oasis?

