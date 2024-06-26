Lara Croft is coming to Dead by Daylight

HQ

Tomb Raider and Behaviour Interactive are teaming up and collaborating to bring the most iconic video game character of all-time to Dead by Daylight. Lara Croft is set to make her debut in the asymmetrical horror title in a couple of weeks, where she will be testing her survival skills in a manner unlike ever before.

As for how Lara will play in the horror game, her abilities have been outlined in the latest patch notes, where it's revealed she will be able to move faster when injured, reveal the Killer's aura, and even reduce the cost for generator progress. Lara will be debuting in the game on July 16, 2024.

Tomb Raider adds, "In Lara's case, it felt fitting to welcome a legendary character that epitomizes the spirit of survival instinct. Her own experiences have been riddled with brutal encounters, driving her to the brink and back. One dance with death after another, Lara has persevered with unwavering resolve. From battling Stormguards on the cursed island of Yamatai, to enduring Baba Yaga's nightmarish hallucinations in the Wicked Vale, Lara Croft proves she meets each challenge with a survivor's determination.

"And while she has even faced the supernatural, nothing can prepare her for what she's about to experience in The Fog."

