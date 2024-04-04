BAFTA poll reveals the top 20 most iconic video game characters of all time

HQ

Who is the most iconic game character of all time? It is a question that has caused heated debates among gamers for decades, and now BAFTA has tried to put an end to all the arguments with a new poll that lists the top 20 characters.

The poll took answers from thousands of gamers, and gave us a list that is quite varied in terms of the types of characters we see and how much history they have with gamers. Coming in at no.1 is none other than Lara Croft of the Tomb Raider franchise.

This is likely to shock a lot of people, as most would expect Mario, Sonic, or even Pac-Man to be at that spot. Mario slots into the number 2 spot, and Sonic can be found at number 4, surprisingly behind Agent 47 of the Hitman games. Sackboy then fills out the top 5.

Check out the top 20 below, and if you want a little paragraph explaining each character, BAFTA's list is here. Prepare for even more surprises, and a whole lot of recency bias, as not one but two Baldur's Gate III characters make it onto the list.