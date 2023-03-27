Lance Reddick will feature in future Destiny 2 content

HQ

Many across the entertainment and gaming space were shocked recently to hear about the sudden and shocking death of Lance Reddick. The actor, who passed away at the age of 60 at his home, has since appeared in John Wick: Chapter 4, and also had a continued presence in Destiny 2.

With Reddick's role in Bungie's sci-fi game being a rather prominent and long-running one, fans have been wondering what will happen to his character of Commander Zavala going forward, and according to a recent blog post from the developer, we can expect further performances from Reddick in the future.

As part of a tribute dedicated to the late actor, Bungie sounded off with: "For now, we will honor his presence through his performances yet to come in the game, and in the memories that will last us a lifetime. We are deeply saddened by his passing but so thankful for the time we spent together, and our thoughts are with his friends and loved ones."

As Destiny 2 is a live service game, Bungie has likely already planned out many seasons of narrative and content in advance, and this will have meant that Reddick will have recorded lines and performances to prepare for where the future of Destiny 2 will be heading as we lead up to The Final Shape expansion and potentially beyond.