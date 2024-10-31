LaLiga requests the postponement of more football matches due to DANA, including Valencia vs. Real Madrid

HQ

The cold front (DANA, as it is known in Spain) that hit Valencia last Tuesday, leaving up to 95 casualties at the time of writing and destroying several towns, shocked the whole of Spain, and the sports world was not indifferent. Many clubs, organisations and individual players published statements sending their condolences.

Some games have had to be postponed, including the Valencia and Levante games for the first round of the Copa del Rey, that started this week, as well as the Eurocup between Valencia Basket and Lietkabelis. The Valencia GP in MotoGP in two weeks is in doubt due to damages to the circuit.

Valencia vs. Real Madrid game this weekend will be postponed

Some of this weekend football matches that were going to take place in the region will also likely be postponed. Those include Villarreal CF-Rayo Vallecano, Valencia CF-Real Madrid from LaLiga EA Sports and CD Castellón-RC Ferrol, CD Eldense-SD Huesca y Levante UD-Málaga CF from LaLiga Hypermotion.

It was the clubs who asked LaLiga to postpone the games. Valencia asked the competition to postpone the game, and Real Madrid was in agreement. Now, it is up to the RFEF, the Spanish Royal Football Federation.

While there are not signs of damaged in their stadiums, the postponement of the games is out of respect, given the magnitude of the tragedy. Heavy storms and floods hitting the region of Valencia is not unprecedented, but hadn't hit with this hostility in decades.