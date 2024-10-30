The Spanish sports world is in mourning after weather tragedy leaves dozens dead in Valencia

HQ

The Spanish sports world has been rocked after a storm caused floods and devastated entire towns in Spain, mostly in Valencia. As of writing, there are 62 confirmed casualties, dozens of people still missing and countless material damages.

Official organisations like COE (an official Olympic committee), MotoGP, RFEF or LaLiga has sent statements sending condolences. It has also been announced that all LaLiga and Copa del Rey matches this weekend will start with a minute of silence, something that probably will happen in every professional match played this week in Spain.

Valencia CF and Villareal CF, some of the region's biggest teams, have published statements and offered their help in any way they can to clean up damage and assist the victims.

Most clubs and renown players in Spain are also sending similar messaged, including Real Madrid, who was set to visit Valencia this Saturday for a Liga match which might be cancelled if the region declares an official period of mourning once the tragedy is considered over.

Some games have already been cancelled. The Parla Escuela - Valencia and Pontevedra - Levante, from the first round of the Copa del Rey that started this week, supossed to take place Today, have been postponed to November 6 and 7.

The city of Valencia has been unharmed, but several towns in the province, as well as the province of Albacete, have faced flooding. Hundreds of people spent the night waiting to be rescued at their places of work, shopping centres, or even on motorways. Many rescues could only be performed by helicopter.