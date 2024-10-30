The Valencia Circuit has suffered serious damages two weeks before Moto GP final race

HQ

The southeast of Spain, and Valencia in particular, suffered Tuesday night a devastating storm that caused floods and left, at the time of writing, 70 casualties and many more people missing. The Spanish sport world is in mourning, and most teams and organizations have sent their condolences.

The tragedy has also caused the cancellation of some games: the Copa del Rey playoffs from Valencia and Levante have been postponed to next week out of respect, as well as the Eurocup between Valencia Basket and Lietkabelis.

One of the villages that have been affected the most is Cheste, in Valencia, partially isolated due to the flooding of the highway and with power cuts. Cheste holds the Ricardo Tomo circuit, that hosts the Moto GP Valencian Community Grand Prix in two weeks, and has been seriously damaged.

The heavy rains, over 200 litres per square meter, and the concentration of mud and other elements destroyed the parking lot and roads into the circuit. The state of the track is optimal, according to the circuit, but a closer inspection will be necesary, something that is currently impossible due to the state of the roads leading to the facilities.

The Valencia circuit in Cheste became a temporary shelter for 100 people

There were no casualties or injured in the circuit, but approximately one hundred people had to spend the night in facilities of the circuit, unable to leave. Gym, offices and other facilities were turned into temporary shelters for the workers.

The Valencia GP, scheduled for November 15-17, is still expected to be held if they can fix the damages, but they assure no events will be held unless they can gaurantee the complete safety of racers and spectators. It is also possible that the champion will be decided in Valencia, given how close are the two leads, Jorge Martín and Francesco Bagnaia.