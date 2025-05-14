Krysten Ritter to officially return to the MCU as Jessica Jones

HQ

With Daredevil: Born Again bringing us back to the grittier world of the Netflix Marvel realm, where other characters like The Punisher and Jessica Jones dwell, it's unsurprising that we're set to see or have seen cameos from them.

After John Bernthal's The Punisher appeared in Daredevil: Born Again's first season, Krysten Ritter will be returning as Jessica Jones for the second season. As per Variety, Ritter stood onstage alongside Charlie Cox at Disney's upfront presentation this week, revealing her involvement.

"It's so great to be back, returning to Jessica after three seasons and The Defenders and now joining the MCU," she said. "I'm so excited to bring back this iconic character, and without giving too much away, there is much more in store for Jessica Jones. This is going to be an incredible season!"

Jessica Jones first aired on Netflix back in 2015 and proved to be one of the more popular shows in Netflix's Marvel catalogue. With Jones being the second Defender now thrown into the Disney MCU, perhaps the door remains open for Luke Cage and Iron Fist to make their returns, too.