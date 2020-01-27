Kojima Productions open to smaller games, anime, and manga

Last year Hideo Kojima of Kojima Productions revealed that the company would start making films as well as games, and now it seems as if Kojima is exploring other forms of storytelling as well.

Kojima told Famitsu (thanks, DualShockers) that he'd be interested in exploring manga as well, although he has a harder time reading these days due to his declining eyesight. This sentiment was shared by Kojima Productions' Yoji Shinkawa as well, who said he likes the idea of an analog project too.

In the same interview Kojima adds that he wants to make something with mechs in as well, with Shinkawa getting the design work in this situation, and this could even be an anime project.

As for games, like the recently released Death Stranding (a game we rather enjoyed, as you can tell from our review), the studio is working on multiple projects, one of which they'd like to be pretty big, although they're open to doing smaller games in episodic and digital formats.

Would you like to see films, anime, and manga from the developer?

