Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes trailer shows the apes ruling the world

Andy Serkis used some pretty big words when he Talked about Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes earlier this year, making Alex hope that a trailer really would "blow people minds". Well, now you can judge for yourself.

20th Century has released the first so-called teaser trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, and confirms that the apes have become the dominant species while humans live in their shadow. Not that this makes the world any better, as there are still warring factions with different opinions among the apes and it seems like many have forgotten what it was like when Caesar started it all generations ago.

Expect to learn and see a lot more in the coming months, because Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes isn't coming until the 24th of May.