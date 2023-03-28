Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes to 'blow people's minds'

Andy Serkis, who led the modern Planet of the Apes trilogy as its protagonist Caesar, believes that the next film in the series will "blow people's minds."

When speaking with CinemaBlend, Serkis seemed to be incredibly excited about what Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has to offer, even though he won't be involved this time around.

"I think Wes Ball is going to do an amazing job with this film. I think it's, from what I've heard and what I've seen, there's some amazing conceptual artwork. And where they've chosen to land the story and take off with the next iteration, I think it's gonna blow people's minds."

This year, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes finished filming, and is set for a full release next year. Hopefully before then, we can see some trailers so we know what "mind-blowing" stuff Serkis is talking about.