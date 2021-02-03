Killer Instinct tournament on Twitch peaked with 43,000 viewers

You're watching Advertisements

You're watching Advertisements

Despite good grades, great entertainment value, plenty of downloads as well as recognition from the fighting community, Microsoft has not done anything with Killer Instinct for years. No talks of a sequel, no rumours, no nothing.

But this doesn't mean people have forgotten about it, quite the opposite actually. Fans have asked Microsoft to bring the series back and the hashtag #BringBackKI has been frequently used. And when the Twitch streamer Maximilian Dood decided to throw a tournament recently, it proved that Killer Instinct is still very popular.

In fact, yesterday he revealed on Twitter that it actually got more viewers than the previous tournament and peaked with 43,000 concurrent fans watching the epic duels, and he's also asking the Xbox team to bring the series back:

"Somehow, the @KillerInstinct tournament surpassed our previous event viewership by over 5,000 with 43,000+ during Grand Finals. Thank you all for showing up and everyone who contributed to make this possible. #BringBackKI @Xbox @XboxP3 @mattbooty"

Which Killer Instinct fighter is your personal favourite?