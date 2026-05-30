Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair is getting a limited VHS release

Two decades have passed since Quentin Tarantino graced the world with the two Kill Bill films. The legendary The Whole Bloody Affair was something we fans simply had to resign ourselves to waiting for, and it was finally released to the public a few months ago.

But what about film collectors? Well, for those who actually appreciate having a physical treasure on their shelf, we can now report that a strictly limited VHS edition of Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair is set to be released. The edition includes two VHS tapes and presents Tarantino's original vision, with the two volumes combined into a single feature-length film.

The Whole Bloody Affair clocks in at 253 minutes and also includes some extra scenes and previously unseen material. In addition to the VHS edition, releases on Blu-ray and 4K UHD are also planned for later this year.

And yes, of course they're already sold out. Sorry folks.