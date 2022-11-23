Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Kid Icarus: Uprising

Kid Icarus: Uprising on Nintendo Switch? Sakurai has let it slip

The developer of the original 3DS game and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has confirmed that he is working on a port for Nintendo's console.

One of the questions most Nintendo fans ask themselves is why so many of its series that are loved and popular enough to merit a sequel have yet to be announced in the company's plans. It's not for nothing that we've had to wait seven years for that Pikmin 4, and we're still waiting for a major Metroid instalment (and Golden Sun). But now it looks like there's another major Nintendo franchise on the way, and it comes from celebrated Project Sora studio developer and creator of the latest Super Smash Bros, Masahiro Sakurai.

Kid Icarus: Uprising

On his YouTube channel, Sakurai uploads videos in videopodcast format (which we highly recommend you follow regularly, as they are a source of videogame knowledge from one of his best craftsmen), and in the latest one he dropped the bombshell about the project he is working on: the port of Kid Icarus: Uprising for Nintendo Switch.

At the moment we only know that Sakurai is working on it, and we don't yet have an expected release window or even a first glimpse of what it will look like on the console. Remember, the original Nintendo 3DS game was released ten years ago, so the facelift has to be considerable.

We'll be keeping an eye on this Kid Icarus: Uprising for Nintendo Switch as soon as Sakurai or Nintendo have more news on it.

Kid Icarus: Uprising

