Kevin Spacey returns to the film industry - biggest role since 2017

He was one of Hollywood's biggest names. Acclaimed by critics and audiences alike. A double Oscar winner with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Dubbed Honorary Commander and Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire and an exciting surprise in Call of Duty. He dominated the Netflix series House of Cards which attracted millions and helped create the success of streaming. Things had simply gone very well for Kevin Spacey and the future looked equally bright, with new projects and big plans. Ridley Scott's, All the Money in the World was already in production when the bombshell hit. Kevin was accused of sexual harassment by several men and in particular by Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp, who claimed that a 26-year-old Spacey had molested him when he was fourteen years old. Kevin was promptly fired from House of Cards, all his scenes in All the Money in the World were re-filmed and like that... he was gone.

It's been five years since Kevin Spacey was more or less blacklisted and apart from a couple of roles in small indie productions, he's been completely out of the industry but now that may be about to change. The door is at least sliding open ajar now he's starring in his biggest role since 2017. Okay, we're not exactly talking Christopher Nolan or Denis Villeneuve here but rather a British/Hungarian/Mongolian production telling the story of Batu Khan, grandson of Genghis Khan called 1242 - Gateway to the West (as Deadline reports), which does at least feature a couple of former action heroes, in the form of Eric Robert and Christopher Lambert.

However, that doesn't mean the American actor is cleared or necessarily walks away from past charges. A number of them have indeed been dropped, but despite Spacey's many attempts to get the court to quash Rapp's charges, that case remains. There are also twenty anonymous allegations dating all the way back to when he was in charge of the Old Vic Theatre in London between 2004 and 2015, in which his staff accuse him of inappropriate behaviour.

Whether or not there will be a proper comeback for Kevin Spacey remains to be seen, but 1242 - Gateway to the West is expected to be filmed this year and is currently waiting for a distributor to have the opportunity to buy up the rights during the Cannes Film Festival.