Telegram warns Spain about measures announced by Sánchez: "Share this widely, before it's too late"

If you've been following the latest news in Spain (particularly around immigration and the new social media ban), you'll want to know that Pavel Durov has joined the conversation.

The Telegram founder has sent a warning to users in Spain, criticizing the new measures announced by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez that would ban social media for minors under 16 and impose stricter platform regulations. In a new message circulated on the app just minutes ago, Durov says the proposals threaten privacy and free speech, potentially creating a precedent for mass surveillance under the guise of "protection."

Durov highlights several points of concern: mandatory age verification could erode anonymity, personal liability for platform executives could lead to over-censorship, criminalizing algorithmic amplification risks state-controlled content, and monitoring for "hate and polarization" could suppress dissenting opinions. "These aren't safeguards; they're steps toward total control," he writes.

The message concludes with a call to action for Spanish users: "Stay vigilant, demand transparency, and fight for your rights. Share this widely, before it's too late." So far, Sánchez's office has not responded to Durov's public warning. But just a few hours ago, we also got a similar warning from Musk, which you can read via the following link.

Pavel Durov on Telegram:

🇪🇸 My message to Telegram users in Spain ❗️

Pedro Sánchez's government is pushing dangerous new regulations that threaten your internet freedoms. Announced just yesterday, these measures could turn Spain into a surveillance state under the guise of "protection." Here's why they're a red flag for free speech and privacy:

1. Ban on social media for under-16s with mandatory age verification: This isn't just about kids—it requires platforms to use strict checks, like needing IDs or biometrics.

⚠️ Danger: It sets a precedent for tracking EVERY user's identity, eroding anonymity and opening doors to mass data collection. What starts with minors could expand to all, stifling open discourse.

2. Personal and criminal liability for platform executives: If "illegal, hateful, or harmful" content isn't removed fast enough, bosses face jail.

⚠️ Danger: This will force over-censorship—platforms will delete anything remotely controversial to avoid risks, silencing political dissent, journalism, and everyday opinions. Your voice could be next if it challenges the status quo.

3. Criminalizing algorithm amplification: Amplifying "harmful" content via algorithms becomes a crime.

⚠️ Danger: Governments will dictate what you see, burying opposing views and creating echo chambers controlled by the state. Free exploration of ideas? Gone—replaced by curated propaganda.

4. "Hate and polarization footprint" tracking: Platforms must monitor and report how they "fuel division."

⚠️ Danger: Vague definitions of "hate" could label criticism of the government as divisive, leading to shutdowns or fines. This can be a tool for suppressing opposition.

These aren't safeguards; they're steps toward total control. We've seen this playbook before—governments weaponizing "safety" to censor critics. On Telegram, we prioritize your privacy and freedom: strong encryption, no backdoors, and resistance to overreach.

✊ Stay vigilant, Spain. Demand transparency and fight for your rights. Share this widely—before it's too late.

