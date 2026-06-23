Keanu Reeves reportedly set to star in new live-action hybrid Lego movie

A new Lego movie is on the way, but instead of bringing us back to the world of the Craggle with Chris Pratt leading the charge of another Lego revolution, this time we could have a movie entirely built around Keanu Reeves. The John Wick star is apparently in talks to take on a lead role in the new movie, which will combine live-action and animated elements.

This comes via Deadline, which in a new report says that director Josh Cooley was brought in after discussions between Universal and Reeves took place. There, the Toy Story 4 director pitched Reeves his idea, leading to a thumbs-up from the actor.

We're still in the dark around who Reeves will play in the upcoming Lego movie, but it's clear he'll be a central role if not the main character, considering how much of the film has been built around his involvement. Lego movies have been successful in the past, but we'll have to see whether this hybrid approach can be as promising as the purely animated features of before.