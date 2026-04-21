Karrigan departs FaZe Clan and joins Team Falcons as part of "another journey"

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After serving on the FaZe Clan roster for the past few years, to great success initially and then to significantly less success in the recent years, Finn "karrigan" Andersen has decided to close the curtain on his second stint with the American organisation, instead beginning a new chapter with a rival team.

Karrigan has departed FaZe Clan after being acquired by Team Falcons, who no doubt regard the Danish veteran as a key player in their effort to become one of the top teams in the wider world.

Speaking about this move, in a statement on X, Karrigan explained the following: "Today I'm leaving FaZe Clan to start another journey. Representing this team and its fans has been a complete honor. I came back to FaZe for a reason, to create history, and that we did, especially in 2022. It's always been a privilege to wear this jersey, with it comes the fantastic organization and its players. For all the teammates I had on my journey, thank you for giving me the trust to lead you guys.

"To the fans, being a FaZe fan has never been easy, but we did eat good some years. The ultimate support you guys have provided in every arena there is, is something that forever will be in my heart and in my memory. Without the fans, there would be no FaZe Clan, thank you for all the years of support."

We'll next see Karrigan and Team Falcons in May, when the organisation appears at PGL Astana 2026 and the CS Asia Championships 2026 too.