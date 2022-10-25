Kanye West accuses Quentin Tarantino of stealing the idea for Django Unchained

HQ

Kanye West is in a bit of a funk right now. There's been some claims thrown around lately, some more serious than others, but despite many pleading with the rapper to stay away from all forms of social media and interviews, he continues to open his mouth. This time it's Quentin Tarantino who finds himself in West's crosshairs in Piers Morgan Uncensored. He claims that the whole idea for the hit film Django Unchained was his and that Tarantino stole it right from under his nose.

West, who officially changed his name to Ye last year, claims he pitched the idea when he was brainstorming in 2005 for his music video for the superhit 'Gold Digger', which also featured Jamie Foxx. The video was also released later that year and revolved around the rapper and Foxx, who danced around with various half-naked models. To say that the video contains anything even remotely resembling the plot of Django is, of course, absurd, yet that's exactly what he does and here it is if you want to refresh your memory. Here's what Ye said in the interview:

"Tarantino can write a movie about slavery, where actually — him and Jamie — they got the idea from me, because the idea for Django I pitched to Jamie Foxx and Quentin Tarantino as the video for Gold Digger. And then Tarantino turned it into a film".

Ye then went on to talk about how damaging the film is as it is accepted by audiences despite a set-up that drips with racism and slander. Which is of course interesting when he claims to be behind the idea himself.