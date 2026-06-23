Julianne Moore stars as a housewife turned acting prodigy in A24's The Debut

A24 continues to be one of the most efficient and efficient production companies in the movie market, as the indie organisation has already served up a wealth of options in 2026 alone, including The Drama, Backrooms, Undertone, Mother Mary, How to Make a Killing, Pillion, and The Death of Robin Hood (in some markets).

Soon, A24 will be expanding further with flicks like The Invite, Onslaught, Primetime, and also The Debut, and it's specifically the latter we're focussing on today.

A24 has shared the first full trailer for The Debut, giving a taste of what the film will offer when it premieres sometime later in 2026. We don't yet know the firm arrival plans, but we do know it will revolve around Julianne Moore's housewife as she breaks away from her mundane life and auditions for a role in a theatre play, a show presented and masterminded by Paul Giamatti's strong-willed playwright and director.

Coming from Jesse Eisenberg, who wrote the script and directed The Debut, you can see the trailer below ahead of its likely premiere sometime in the autumn.