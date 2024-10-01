Josh Brolin comments on Lanterns rumours: "Green Lantern didn't work out, but that's okay"

HQ

Over the past few weeks, we've seen a few rumours do the rounds about who will be playing Hal Jordan in the DC Studios Lanterns series. At first, it seemed like Josh Brolin would continue his efforts to collect superhero roles, picking up after portraying Cable and Thanos, but that was soon disputed as instead it became clear that Kyle Chandler had been offered the role instead.

So, was the Brolin rumour false then? Nope! Speaking with ComicBook, Brolin talked about losing the Lanterns role, adding:

"You know what? Green Lantern didn't work out, but that's okay. It's working out. Who is it going to be, Kyle Chandler? I love him as an actor, I think he's wonderful, actually. And, you know, we'll see what's down the line, man."

Lanterns will be one of the many upcoming projects that make up this revamped and rebuilt DC Universe helmed by James Gunn. Considering there are a lot of unaccounted for DC roles, we have no doubt that Brolin will eventually land some position in this entertainment effort, even if being a part of the Lantern Corps is out of the question.