Jorge Martín wins French GP and catches Marco Bezzecchi in the MotoGP standings

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Jorge Martín (Aprilia) dominated the French Grand Prix this past weekend, winning the sprint race on Saturday and sprint race on Sunday, including passing Marco Bezzecchi with three laps remaining to claim some valuable points that put him just one point below the Italian, with the season looking more and more like a two-horse race between Bezzecchi (128 points) and Martín (127 points), with the next two far behind (Fabio Di Giannantonio, 84 points, and Pedro Acosta, 83).

Third in the podium was Ai Ogura from Trackhouse, becoming the first Japanese to reach a MotoGP podium in 14 years. Ogura, fifth, is the only non Spaniard or Italian rider in the top 11 of the standings.

This is Martín's first Grand Prix victory with Aprilia, since joining the team in 2025. The 2024 champion suffered a terrible 2025 season plagued with falls and serious injuries, and barely participated in any races. But has come back strong in 2026 and Martín is now the bigger threat to Marco Bezzecchi for the championship.

Defending champion Marc Márquez fell in the sprint race and underwent two surgeries on Sunday, after fracturing his foot and being operated from a previous shoulder injury, and now eyes a return for the Italian Grand Prix (May 29-31), missing the Catalan Grand Prix next weekend, leaving him seventh in the standings, with 57 points... ahead of Álex Márquez (55) and Francesco Bagnaia (53), who both crashed during the Sunday race.