Jon Rahm makes peace with the DP World Tour (PGA Europe) as LIV Golf's future is uncertain

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In a period of uncertainty due to the Saudi Arabia officially stopping its funding of the LIV Golf league after the current season, their biggest star, Jon Rahm, has made peace with the DP World Tour (the PGA European Tour) and agreed to pay the fines he had accumulated since 2024 and refused to pay, after leaving the European Tour and joining the alternative, then exciting and now crumbling LIV Golf.

A DP World Tour spokesperson said that "The DP World Tour and Jon Rahm have come to an agreement on conditional releases to play in conflicting tournaments on LIV Golf during the remainder of its 2026 season", while the Spaniard said that "there's no longer a standoff" after reaching an agreement with concessions on both sides: "I offered some; they extended an olive branch. That will not be a stress any more."

The agreement includes paying about £2 million (2.3 million euros) in fines and requires that Rahm must play in agreed DP World Tour tournaments (outside the majors) in the remainder of the 2026 season, but Rahm is "freed" of missing the DP World Tour events that coincide with LIV Golf events.

According to BBC, it is a similar agreement the DP World Tour already reached with eight other LIV Golf players, including Tyrrell Hatton, in which they are allowed to continue at LIV Golf without sanctions with the condition that they also play in at least six events of the DP World Tour.

The best news for Rahm is that this agreement frees him of playing in Ryder Cup's next edition, in 2027, after already playing in four editions of the USA vs. Europe golf cup, winning three including the last two in Rome and New York.