JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run shows a glimpse of the race across America in teaser trailer

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run has been official for a little while now, but apart from a still image giving us a look at Johnny and Gyro's race across the USA, we'd not seen much from this anime adaptation. That is, until a new teaser was revealed as part of a special stream celebrating Part 7's anime.

The teaser is incredibly short, and is in Japanese, but the lines that are included don't really offer too much of an indication as to what we'll see in the series apart from the race known as the Steel Ball Run and our main characters wanting to win it.

We also got the announcement of our lead cast for the Japanese dub. Shogo Sakata will play Johnny Joestar, Yohei Azakami will be our Gyro Zepelli, Diego Brando is played by Kaito Ishikawa, Lucy Steel is portrayed by Rie Takahashi, and Steven Steel will be played by Kenta Miyake.

We don't have a firm release date on the anime as yet, but we know it'll be arriving to Netflix some time in 2026. Let's hope the streamer doesn't release the episodes in batches like it did with Part 6, else there will be another chorus of groans from eager fans.