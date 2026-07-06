JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run officially returns in September with the 2nd and 3rd Stage

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Netflix has unveiled the next stage of its maligned batch release of the newest season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. Back in the Spring, we saw the first leg of the Steel Ball Run race kick off, as we were introduced to our main cast of characters in a lengthy but standalone episode. Fans were left scratching their heads wondering when the next Stages of the race across America would be released, and now we have our answer.

Netflix and Warner Bros. Anime Japan have officially confirmed that JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run returns on the 25th of September, with the 2nd and 3rd Stages being covered in a new batch of 11 episodes. Those 11 episodes will run weekly, every Friday, and will get us stuck back into the action of Gyro, Johnny, and the rest of the racers.

Fans will be sure to notice that even with 11 new episodes confirmed, it's highly unlikely we'll have made a significant dent in the overall story of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run by the time they're up. Those 11 weeks will take us up to Winter, where it's likely Netflix will confirm the next batch of episodes and when they'll release. With around 40 episodes in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure per season or part, expect us to be covering new batches for a while yet.