Join us for the Destiny 2 Showcase on today's GR Live

Later today marks a pretty monumental moment for Destiny 2 fans, as it will be when the annual Destiny 2 Showcase takes place, an event where Bungie will reveal the next expansion for the long-running shooter game (Lightfall) and will lift the curtain on Season 18, which will launch right after the Showcase concludes.

Here, we're expecting a similar showing as to what we got in 2021's Showcase that gave fans an incredibly deep look into The Witch Queen expansion ahead of its launch earlier this year. Hopefully, we'll learn more about The Witness and how it will interfere with the lives of the Guardians and the Traveler in Lightfall, as well as seeing what the next few months of the game will offer players and what the exciting Arc 3.0 will look like in action in Season 18.

So needless to say, there is a lot to look forward to, meaning you don't want to miss this year's Showcase if you're a fan of Destiny 2, which is precisely why we're going to be watching the Destiny 2 Showcase live on today's GR Live, where our very own Eirik will be hosting alongside Destiny 2 streamer and long-time fan Lana Lane.

Be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage starting from 16:45 BST / 17:45 CEST for a short pre-show, before we look to catch the Showcase live and then chat about everything that was unveiled in the post-show afterwards.