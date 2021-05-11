Call of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionPubg reportDoom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
Join us as we head into the Arenas in Apex Legends latest season

We're checking out a bunch of the new content that has been introduced as part of the Legacy season.

For today's GR Live stream, we're going to be diving back into Respawn's premier battle royale Apex Legends to check out all the new goodies of the latest season Legacy that launched last week. We're going to be mainly checking out the first non-battle royale mode to make it to Apex in the Arenas, although we will probably also take a look at the updated Horizon map, whilst simultaneously looking to spend some time as the latest jetpack-wearing Legend, Valkyrie.

As per usual, you can join us at the GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST for two hours of action, where for today, Dori will be taking the helm.

If you're looking for more Apex Legends Legacy content to tie you over until then, be sure to check out our impressions of the latest season here, and some gameplay from our time in Arenas with Valkyrie below.

