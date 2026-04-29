John Wick spin-off, Caine, is now in production

When John Wick: Chapter 4 made its arrival a few years ago, the intense action flick introduced to the world the character of Caine, a blind assassin who proved to aid and complicate John's efforts. Caine ended up being such a fan-favourite character that word began to spread about a spin-off movie dedicated to him, something that Donnie Yen would return for and continue to dish out his signature kind of violence.

This movie is now in production. It's known simply as Caine and we don't actually know much more about the film other than this. Will it explore events after John Wick: Chapter 4 or evolve the story which was already in place like Ballerina did? Will Keanu Reeves appear in any form as Wick? Who will Caine be facing off with if this is a sequel story? These are all questions that eventually will be answered when the movie opens in cinemas, likely sometime in late 2027 or early 2028, judging by the current production timeline.

With Ballerina and now Caine, do you want to see more John Wick spin-offs, or would you like another main chapter with Reeves at the helm?