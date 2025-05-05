Rina Sawayama will reprise her role as Akira in the John Wick Caine spin-off, directed by Donnie Yen

The Wick-verse continues to expand. In just a few weeks we will see the release of Ballerina, the first John Wick spin-off in cinemas, starring Ana de Armas. And recently, during the last Cinemacon in Las Vegas in March, we had the revelation of Caine, another film derived from Chad Stahelski's universe of assassins that will be directed and starred by Donnie Yen, who played Caine in John Wick: Chapter 4. Now we know a new detail about its casting that can give us an idea of the plot of the film, thanks to Variety.

Rina Sawayama will return to play Akira Shimazu, a caretaker at the Osaka Continental, run by her father Koji Shimazu (Hiroyuki Sanada). In John Wick: Chapter 4, Akira swore revenge against his father's killer Caine (Donnie Yen), so it is very likely that this new film will continue his story.

"Caine" will be directed by Yen and produced by franchise producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee ("John Wick" 1-4, "Ballerina" and "Monkey Man") through their Thunder Road label and Chad Stahelski ("John Wick: Chapter 3-Parabellum," "Day Shift," "John Wick: Chapter 4"), with 87Eleven Entertainment. Yen will also serve as executive producer on the project.

And if you want to warm up for more frenetic action from the John Wick universe before the fifth main installment, remember that 'Ballerina' opens in theaters on June 6, 2025.