John Wick director is making a Ghost of Tsushima movie

By making PlayStation Productions and working on an Uncharted movie and The Last of Us series, there's no doubt that Sony is serious about bringing its game franchises over to new mediums. Not just the oldies either.

Because Nate Fox from Sucker Punch has confirmed that Sony Pictures is making a Ghost of Tsushima movie. The project even sounds like its further along than you'd might think, as they've already signed John Wick director Chad Stahelski to make this beautiful world and the intense sword-fights come to life on the big screen.

Fox also takes the opportunity to announce that Ghost of Tsushima has sold more than 6.5 million copies, so the game's well-deserved great success continues.