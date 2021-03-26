LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | It Takes Two
 See in hd icon
Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Ghost of Tsushima

John Wick director is making a Ghost of Tsushima movie

Derek Kolstad is busy with My Friend Pedro and Splinter Cell, so Chad Stahelski will be doing this one.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

By making PlayStation Productions and working on an Uncharted movie and The Last of Us series, there's no doubt that Sony is serious about bringing its game franchises over to new mediums. Not just the oldies either.

Because Nate Fox from Sucker Punch has confirmed that Sony Pictures is making a Ghost of Tsushima movie. The project even sounds like its further along than you'd might think, as they've already signed John Wick director Chad Stahelski to make this beautiful world and the intense sword-fights come to life on the big screen.

Fox also takes the opportunity to announce that Ghost of Tsushima has sold more than 6.5 million copies, so the game's well-deserved great success continues.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Ghost of Tsushima

Related texts

Ghost of TsushimaScore

Ghost of Tsushima
REVIEW. Written by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

"It's jaw-droppingly beautiful and the same attention to detail shines through in the combat and its presentation."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy