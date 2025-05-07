John Oliver says what we're all thinking: "SNL UK sounds like a terrible idea"

It's no secret that different regions, countries, and groups have different senses of humour. It's because of this that there has already been a decent amount of scepticism surrounding the plans to once again attempt to make Saturday Night Live a staple on televisions in the UK, with plans to bring the sketch show to the British Isles in 2026.

One person who is also very sceptical about these plans is late night talk show host John Oliver, who as a Brit who hosted a long-running American show, is very familiar with both styles of comedy.

Speaking during an appearance on the Late Night with Seth Myers show, Oliver, who worked as part of the SNL crew for a long while, blasted the plans to create a British version, going as far as to claim it is a "terrible idea".

As per Deadline, Oliver stated: "It sounds like a terrible idea. It just sounds like a bad... We have had sketch comedy before. And it just feels like Saturday Night Live is such a unique group. It's a cult. I'm trying to not say the word — It's a cult. I don't know how you can impose that cult on to the UK."

Do you agree with Oliver or do you think SNL can finally become a common occurrence on British television?