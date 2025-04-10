Saturday Night Live is coming to the United Kingdom

While Saturday Night Live has been a core part of American broadcast television for several decades, the show has never really found its place in other markets. The comedy series has had remakes and localised variants in China, Germany, South Korea, and Italy in the past, but now it's time to bring it to one more market, as a United Kingdom SNL has been greenlit by Sky.

As per Deadline, the remake intends to debut in the country from 2026, and as per the cast of stars that will appear on it, this has yet to be affirmed. It's noted that SNL creator Lorne Michaels will executive produce the UK series, and while we can rightly assume it will be broadcast live on Saturday night in the country, the exact live time has yet to be confirmed.

Considering SNL in the US tends to see major guest stars appearing, we can no doubt expect something similar from this variant, even if the core crew will likely be made up of comedians and comedy actors.

Will you be watching a UK version of SNL?