John Cena plays an atypical action hero in Apple TV's Matchbox The Movie

The surge of securing intellectual property to adapt it into film and television continues. Soon, yet another iconic toy brand is set to be the subject of an adaptation, with Matchbox being the basis for an upcoming action film starring John Cena and Jessica Biel in the leading roles.

Known simply as Matchbox The Movie, this flick is only somewhat a reflection of the Matchbox toy brand, as it's basically an atypical action movie where we see a bunch of high-school friends coming together for a reunion and ultimately being pulled into a high-stakes mission when they learn one of their friends is now a skilled secret agent.

Essentially, if you enjoy Fast and Furious-like action films that trot around the globe, include intense and gripping fight sequences, have witty and cool dialogue, and lots and lots of thrilling car chases, then Matchbox The Movie is worth keeping tabs on.

The premiere date for the movie is set for October 9, and you can see a trailer for it below. It might be worth doing so as Extraction's Sam Hargrave is in the director's seat.