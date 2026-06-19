Joe Rogan claims that US presidents pressured Spotify to cancel his podcast

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World-renowned UFC commentator and podcast host Joe Rogan claims that both Donald Trump and Joe Biden tried to get him removed from Spotify during the pandemic.

Rogan revealed this in the latest episode of his podcast, where he mentioned how "political figures" had contacted Spotify and tried to get his show taken down. The reason? They claimed he was spreading misinformation.

Rogan mentions how "large sums of money" were spent trying to take him down. The controversy surrounding Rogan's podcast reached its peak two years ago when, among others, Neil Young expressed his dissatisfaction with its content and demanded that Spotify take action.

According to Rogan himself, the criticism against him is completely unfounded, and none of those who tried to expose him have made any effort to apologise afterward.