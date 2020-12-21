Joe Madureira on future Darksiders spin-offs; "It's in the hands of THQ"

You're watching Advertisements

To mark another Fun & Serious festival, we recently had the chance to speak with the CEO of Airship Syndicate Joe 'Mad' Madureira about all of the projects the studio has and is working on. When asked about what it was like working on Darksiders again, Madureira stated;

"It was really fun like coming back into it especially, having the opportunity to introduce Strife into the series, I mean he does make an appearance in the third one a little bit, but actually playing and controlling Strife was pretty fun.

We were pretty concerned going into that we were changing the look and feel of the game from the core series, but at the same time, we weren't making a product that was appealing to the original series, it was more just an offshoot and a different experience, it was multiplayer co-op. You know, we injected a little humour into the story and just had fun with it.

We were a little nervous, but the players loved it I think. You know, there's plenty of people asking for more along those lines, of course, it's in the hands of THQ. But it was a lot of fun to dive back in and hopefully the series continues forward."

What this means for the future of Darksiders is uncertain, but it does seem to suggest that Madureira is interested in taking on another project in that universe. To catch the rest of the interview, be sure to check out the video below.

Would you like to see another Darksiders spin-off and if so, who would you like to see it framed around?