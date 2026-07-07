Jesse Eisenberg wants to make Now You See Me 4 as soon as possible

Nine years passed between 2016's Now You See Me 2 and last year's Now You See Me: Now You Don't, but hopefully we won't have to wait quite as long for the fourth film in the series. Jesse Eisenberg says he loves being part of the Four Horsemen and wants to get started on the sequel right away. He explains to The Wrap:

"Honestly, I'd love to do Now You See Me 4 more than anything else. I've never felt happier than when playing that part."

Regarding what he likes about the role, he explains that it's a more uplifting character:

"Normally I play depressed people, which makes me depressed, but playing that confident, arrogant magician, I walk away everyday thinking, 'That was amazing.' It's the only character where I get to stand up straight and wear a nicer outfit. It's my happiest place."

Work on a fourth film is already in full swing, so we'll just have to keep our fingers crossed that Eisenberg gets his way, because surely we're all eager to see what's next for these talented illusionists, aren't we?