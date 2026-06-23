Jenna Ortega is a robot looking to heal a family in Taika Waititi's Klara and the Sun

While we're not quite there yet, soon robots could be a part of our daily lives (when they're not busy spin-kicking kids). When that day comes, perhaps we'll have a future a bit like that of Klara and the Sun, where instead of pets, families can buy "artificial friends" to look after.

Jenna Ortega stars as one such artificial friend in Taika Waititi's upcoming comedy/drama about a family who finds healing through a robot. Based on the book by Kazuo Ishiguro of the same name, Klara and the Sun gives us a look at a dystopian future, but one that might not be as gloomy as you may think. With the mind and intelligence of a toddler, Klara needs looking after more than she can look after her human family, and is in constant pursuit of the home of the sun.

Whether she'll find it, we don't know, but the trailer gives us a pretty standard-looking fish out of water plot with Klara, and a family headed by Amy Adams that is likely in sore need of repair itself. Klara and the Sun lands in theatres on the 23rd of October.