Jemaine Clement confirms a What We Do In The Shadows sequel is in the works

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What We Do In The Shadows really helped put director Taika Waititi on the map, but everyone involved was seen as a promising star following the release of the hit vampire mockumentary. It spawned a highly successful spin-off show starring Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Kayvan Novak, and Mark Proksch. But, now it seems one of the leads of the movie Jemaine Clement wants to see it go back to where it started.

Speaking with Nexus Point News, Clement was asked about the potential of an animated series as a way to explore the characters he brought to life (or undeath) in the 2014 original. "I talked to a company about it. They wanted to make an animated What We Do in the Shadows, but I feel like my work with FX was that one show and I think we've ended our relationship with FX. I feel like I'll move on now," Clement said.

This may have dashed the dreams of people wanting more WWDITS, but then Clement revealed that not all hope is lost. "We're writing another What We Do in the Shadows movie, like a sequel to the movie," he revealed.

It's likely this sequel is in the very, very early stages at the moment, but it's sure to draw the eyes of fans as work continues on it. The TV show might be what people are more familiar with these days, but the original film still feels like a classic mockumentary, and we'd love to catch up with our old friends Vladislav, Viago, Petyr, and Stu again.