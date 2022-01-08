JBL goes Xtreme with the BoomBox 3, introduces new gaming microphone and earphones

HQ

JBL by Harman is of course at the Consumer Electronics Show and the brand is taking the chance to renew its line-up of not only its very popular Bluetooth speakers, but also several old and new gaming products.

The main new addition is the JBL Quantum Stream, the brand's first USB microphone. Clearly aimed at streamers, and at the recommended price of €99.99, it enters the competitive space of the Blue Yeti Nano and the likes, including two 14 mm condenser capsules, two pickup patterns, headphone output, and 24 bit @ 96 kHz sampling.

The JBL Quantum Stream microphone.

In terms of earphones and headphones, an interesting addition are the JBL Quantum TWS (€149.99, spring), a pair of in-ear earbuds that look pretty similar to the brand's Live Pro series, but with the gaming coating of the Quantum series and additional JBL QuantumSURROUND virtualisation. Given its 4-mic adaptive noise cancelling and its 6-mic voice chat, they seem indicated for Nintendo Switch, laptops and mobile gaming.

JBL's new gaming earbuds. Too bad PS5 doesn't support Bluetooth phones yet.

Elsewhere in gaming JBL is completing the range in 2022 with the Quantum 810 (€179.99, spring) and the Quantum 610 (€149.99, spring), both including 50 mm hi-res drivers, the aforementioned proprietary surround and DTS Headphone:X 2.0 certification, along with slightly updated components. The former is capable of keeping dual wireless connection (2.4G and Bluetooth 5.2) for 30 hours of battery life, while the latter stays 2.4G for 40 hours of autonomy.

The Quantum 610 and the Quantum 810.

Elsewhere JBL has also announced newer iterations of some of its most popular earbuds (with the JBL Live Pro 2, €149.99, spring) and speakers (with the JBL Pulse 5, €249.99, summer), but perhaps the most interesting new addition is the BoomBox 3, which takes a couple of design notes from the Xtreme series to offer more on pretty much every aspect (IP67, Bluetooth 5.3) in the middle ground between the Flip/Pulse/Xtreme and the bigger PartyBox ranges. It now houses tree-way speakers and releases this summer at the same RRP of its predecessor, €549.99.

The new Live Pro 2 and Pulse 5.