Jason Voorhees will debut in Dead by Daylight in mid-June

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Just a couple of days ago, we reported on the news that Friday the 13th would finally be coming to Dead by Daylight, in a long-awaited crossover that would see the legendary slasher, Jason Voorhees, coming to the asymmetrical horror game as one of its killers. At the time, Behaviour hadn't yet shared any additional information or news, but this has now changed.

Arriving in-time for Dead by Daylight's impressive tenth anniversary celebrations, Jason Voorhees will be debuting as a killer who is designed to be as lethal and frightening as the film version of the character. We're told to expect a "bone-chilling blend of stealth, scares and brutality for players looking to embody the same relentless presence and power that have defined the character's 45-year legacy."

As for how Jason will be presented in-game in Dead by Daylight, he has been shaped to have two core ability options. The first is Omnipresent Evil, which is built upon his stealth skills and being able to pop up where survivors least expect him. Essentially, through this ability, Jason can vanish from the map entirely and move at increased speed, leaving no trace to survivors as to where he may reappear. Jason can also track survivors while in this state by reading faint visual cues such as footprints, with his reappearance on the map handled in an explosive and shocking manner, with Jason targeting environmental points and literally reappearing with a bang, smashing things around him.

The other part of Jason's kit looks to tap into his creative ability to use the environment to his advantage further. He can interact with containers around the map that are filled with various projectiles that can be launched with extreme force, turning regular items into deadly shrapnel that will stagger a survivor if it connects with them, even pinning a victim to a wall if they are hit near to a surface. The main catch with this ability is that Jason can only grab projectiles by manually picking them up, with stock being replenished when Jason enters Omnipresent Evil.

Lastly, with Jason's arrival near, Behaviour has also revealed that a Jason Collection of outfits will arrive alongside the killer, enabling players to access new cosmetics that play with a broader array of designs and themes.

As for when the Jason chapter of Dead by Daylight will arrive, the debut is planned for June 16, but those who enter the Steam public test build of the game, to help balance and spot any quirks or bugs, will be able to play Jason as of tomorrow, May 26.