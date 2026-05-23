Dead by Daylight will soon be haunted by Friday the 13th's Jason Voorhees

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It's set to be a big year for Friday the 13th fans as later in 2026, the prequel series known as Crystal Lake will be making its arrival. While that will focus more on the mother of the famous horror slasher villain, Jason Voorhees, the iconic unstoppable killer will also have a big 2026 as ahead of the official 10-year anniversary of Dead by Daylight, it's finally been confirmed that the legendary character from Friday the 13th is coming to the asymmetrical horror title.

We don't yet know much else about this crossover and collaboration, as developer Behaviour Interactive has simply confirmed that Jason is soon set to debut in Dead by Daylight, all following a fitting 13-hour livestream countdown timer coming to an end.

Stay tuned as Behaviour will no doubt have more to share in the imminent future.