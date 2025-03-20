Jason Momoa: "Lobo is the role I've always wanted to play, that's the comic I loved"

HQ

Jason Momoa barely made it through the last film in the now defunct DC universe, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, before rumors began to circulate that he would be joining the new DCU in a completely different role. Many speculated that he would play Lobo, a character he has frequently been associated with.

And... it happened. Recently, James Gunn revealed that Momoa got the role directly over a casual text conversation, and he'll make his debut in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow next year. While appearing on the Jimmy Kimmel Live talk show yesterday, the topic turned to Lobo, and Momoa took the opportunity to talk a bit about what he thinks of the character, saying that he was "surprised" when Zack Snyder cast him as Aquaman instead of Lobo:

"I have every Lobo comic. He was my favorite. I thought I was going to be playing Lobo when Zack Snyder called me. Because it was Batman vs. Superman, and they needed to have a villain in there."

Momoa was also interviewed by Screenrant about his new superhero venture, where he told us what we can expect from him in 2026 when he joins the new DCU:

"Well, this is the role I've always wanted to play. That's the comic I loved, so I'm really nervous about it. It's kind of a no-brainer to play this character. It's pretty big. I don't want to give away too much, but I mean, we look pretty dead on, exactly like the character, and he's pretty rough and gruff and... I'll say the bike's really cool."

He does remind us that it's a Supergirl movie, after all, so it's not a big appearance, but when asked if we'll see more Lobo in the future, Momoa replies:

"I hope so. I hope so. I hope so. It's her movie, so it's great. I just come in for a little bit."

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow premieres on June 26 next year, and it features House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock as Supergirl (whose real name is Kara Zor-El).