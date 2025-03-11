James Gunn reveals the extremely short negotiation before Jason Momoa was cast as Lobo

HQ

Even before James Gunn and Peter Safran started presenting their plans for the new DCU, many hoped that Jason Momoa would get the role of Lobo, partly because he has repeatedly said that he loves the character and partly because he is a spitting image that it is hard to believe that it will be anything but good.

Now James Gunn reveals via Bluesky that there was never even the slightest hesitation on his behalf. When it was decided that Gunn would take over the DC cinematic universe, Momoa texted and simply wrote "Fucking Lobo". Gunn immediately understood what it was about and more or less gave him the role on the spot in a turning text message:

"Dude, I've said you should be Lobo for years. No lie."

Next year, we'll get to check out Momoa as Lobo in the upcoming movie Supergirl: World of Tomorrow. Hopefully he'll also get to stretch his legs in his own venture later on, because we're definitely not saying no to either more Lobo or Momoa.