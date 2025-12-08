Japanese developers says they want consoles with higher performance regardless of games

HQ

How important is performance for a console? Throughout console generations, it has been more common for lower-performance devices to sell more than higher-performance ones, rather than the other way around. But digital horsepowers continues to be incredibly alluring, and every time new hardware is about to be unveiled, fans usually hope that it will be as powerful as possible.

Nevertheless, this trend has begun to level off somewhat. Neither the Switch nor the Switch 2 are particularly powerful, yet they have sold at a faster rate than their more powerful competitors, and countless games today sell in the millions and outperform AAA titles despite being graphically simpler titles that lack any kind of realistic graphics.

In Japan, the debate about performance is even more pronounced than in the West, because Nintendo has basically taken over there, something that is often noticeable in Japanese titles. But regardless of what Japanese gamers think, Japanese developers have a clear wish list. Automaton highlights that Amata Games CEO Hiromichi Takahashi (former game director at both Sony and Tecmo) has now entered the performance debate via social media, writing (translated with Bing):

"From a game developer's perspective, the higher the performance of a game console, the better. This also applies to games whose graphics do not seem to fully utilize the performance. The reason is that it reduces the cost of resource optimization during development and shortens the development process. Basically, it means that even if you create something fairly rough, it will still work well."

Another Japanese developer responded in agreement, stating:

"Exactly. Regardless of how playable it is, the higher the specifications, the lower the optimization costs. Game development involves much more complicated adjustments and layers upon layers of optimizations than users can imagine, all to achieve stability."

The next generation, Microsoft is rumored to have something quite impressive when it comes to performance for its new Xbox. But how do you personally feel about this? How important is it to have a really powerful console from a gamer's perspective?