Jannik Sinner explains the blood stained shoes after surviving a five-set Wimbledon debut

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Jannik Sinner has started his Wimbledon title defence with a scare: a five-set victory against Miomir Kecmanovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-2, 6-3, which lasted three and a half hours, but in which the World No. 1 ended up victorious winning the last two sets. Sinner admitted he didn't play his very first (produced 52 unforced errors), and that was before the big scare: Sinner slipped and fell to the grass.

Sinner appeared to be in pain and have suffered a knee injury for the way his knees bent inwards, but he got up and declined to ask for a medical timeout. However, after the fall, some red stains appeared on his right foot, that spread across the white shoe.

In the press conference, Sinner explained that it's just a nail. "I'm good. It just seems much worse than it is. I'm actually very surprised they let me keep playing because... all white, it turned into a little red It's just a nail", explained the Italian, who did not change his shoes to don't stop the rhythm of the match (and he didn't change it in the breaks between sets, either).

"I didn't want to disturb Miomir. I think we both had a good rhythm. It was a great match from both of us. I didn't want to take any time." Jannik Sinner will next face Nuno Borges on Wednesday.