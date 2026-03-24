Jannik Sinner breaks new winning record with another crushing victory in Miami

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Jannik Sinner doesn't slow down and on Monday dispatched Corentin Moutet 6-1, 6-4 to qualify for Miami Open round of 16, a victory that marked an incredible milestone for Sinner: winning 26 consecutive sets at Masters 1,000.

Sinner breaks the record held by Novak Djokovic, 24 consecutive sets, won between Indian Wells and Monte-Carlo 2016, and Alcaraz's record of 21 sets between Indian Wells and Miami 2023.

The Italian, World No. 2, will get closer to the head of the ATP ranking after Alcaraz's elimination on Sunday. Despite losing in Australian Open semi-finals, Sinner has conquered the last two Masters 1,000 events in men's singles: Paris in November 2025 and Indian Wells last month. He has won 13 consecutive matches at the Masters 1,000 level, and is aiming for a third crown in a row, which would also be his second this year.

Sinner will next face Alex Michelsen in round of 16, on Tuesday, March 24 not earlier than 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT.