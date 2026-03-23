Carlos Alcaraz after his Miami defeat: "Time to recharge batteries" before crucial clay season

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Carlos Alcaraz posted for the first time after his defeat at the Miami Open third round, and second match overall in the tournament, losing in three sets to the American Sebastian Korda. The images captured Alcaraz talking to his team desperately: "I can't keep up, I want to go home".

In press conference on Sunday, Alcaraz said that he wanted to go back home and relax with his family to recover mentally for the next part of the season. One day later, Alcaraz said that "now it's time to recharge batteries and prepare for the clay swing".

Sunday's defeat was his second in 2026, and second after three matches, and a disappointing end to the outdoor hard court part of the season, coming from his victories in Dubai and Melbourne.

Jannik Sinner stalks Carlos Alcaraz in the ATP ranking

Alcaraz's defeat means that Jannik Sinner could drastically reduce the distance with Alcaraz if the Italian wins in Miami, which would mean his third Masters 1,000 victory in a row: from 2,140 points now, to 1,240 points if Sinner wins on Sunday.

The fact that Alcaraz will be defending 4,300 points in the clay season from his victories in Monte-Carlo, Rome, and Roland Garros, and the final in Barcelona, vs. the 1,850 points that Sinner will put on the line in the upcoming two months, means that Sinner has chances of becoming World No. 1 again...

After Miami, it is likely that Alcaraz and Sinner's next tournament will be the Monte-Carlo Masters, from April 5 to 12, 2026.